NFL Week 4 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

1st Quarter

Bijan Robinson made Chad Muma look silly on this eight-yard reception, though the Jaguars stopped him short of a first down.

Trevor Lawrence got Jacksonville out of its own territory with a 22-yard run.

Calvin Ridley, who spent his first four years in the NFL with the Falcons, provided the game's first score on a 30-yard touchdown catch.

2nd Quarter

Robinson again made a short gain look good when he hauled in a one-handed catch for nine yards.

Darious Williams padded the Jaguars' first-half lead when he stepped in front of a pass to Drake London and returned the interception 61 yards for a score.

Andre Cisco got Jacksonville's second interception on Atlanta's next drive.

3rd Quarter

Robinson struck for his first big run with a 38-yard scamper.