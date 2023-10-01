NFL Week 4 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

NFL Week 4 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsOctober 1, 2023
Last Sunday, NFL fans saw the Miami Dolphins score 70 points, Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck return a kickoff for a touchdown and even Taylor Swift in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout win over the Chicago Bears.
So what's in store for this Sunday?
There will surely be no shortage of highlights, game-changing plays and spectacular touchdowns with another full slate of contests in Week 4.
So keep it locked right here throughout Sunday's action to see all the best plays from around the league.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
1st Quarter
Bijan Robinson made Chad Muma look silly on this eight-yard reception, though the Jaguars stopped him short of a first down.
NFL @NFL
BIJAN, NOT NICE.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/SZbOYsQ1rd">pic.twitter.com/SZbOYsQ1rd</a>
Trevor Lawrence got Jacksonville out of its own territory with a 22-yard run.
Calvin Ridley, who spent his first four years in the NFL with the Falcons, provided the game's first score on a 30-yard touchdown catch.
NFL @NFL
Calvin Ridley scores against his former team!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/s4ACGtEV7b">pic.twitter.com/s4ACGtEV7b</a>
2nd Quarter
Robinson again made a short gain look good when he hauled in a one-handed catch for nine yards.
NFL @NFL
Can't get enough Bijan.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/0UXf3eTQ0k">pic.twitter.com/0UXf3eTQ0k</a>
Darious Williams padded the Jaguars' first-half lead when he stepped in front of a pass to Drake London and returned the interception 61 yards for a score.
NFL @NFL
That's a Darious Williams PICK-6! <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/iptA26RX1i">pic.twitter.com/iptA26RX1i</a>
Andre Cisco got Jacksonville's second interception on Atlanta's next drive.
NFL @NFL
Back-to-back interceptions for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> defense!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/4YlMMChvS1">pic.twitter.com/4YlMMChvS1</a>
3rd Quarter
Robinson struck for his first big run with a 38-yard scamper.
NFL @NFL
LET BIJAN COOK.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/atOfiEOjWR">pic.twitter.com/atOfiEOjWR</a>
Desmond Ridder got the Falcons on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass to London.
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Either the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears will get their first win of the season when they face off at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East battle and arguably the best game of the day at 1 p.m. ET.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Early positioning in the AFC North will be at stake when the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Two AFC teams will be looking for their second win of the season when the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts will play each other in an inter-conference matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an important NFC South showdown at 1 p.m. ET.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain undefeated when they host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers square off in a matchup of winless teams at 1 p.m. ET.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
The Houston Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle between AFC teams at 1 p.m. ET.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest edition of their AFC West rivalry at 4:05 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys host the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
The undefeated San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.