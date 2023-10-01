NFL

    NFL Week 4 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2023

    0 of 14

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
      Mike Carlson/Getty Images

      Last Sunday, NFL fans saw the Miami Dolphins score 70 points, Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck return a kickoff for a touchdown and even Taylor Swift in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

      So what's in store for this Sunday?

      There will surely be no shortage of highlights, game-changing plays and spectacular touchdowns with another full slate of contests in Week 4.

      So keep it locked right here throughout Sunday's action to see all the best plays from around the league.

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    1 of 14

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
      Mike Carlson/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Bijan Robinson made Chad Muma look silly on this eight-yard reception, though the Jaguars stopped him short of a first down.

      NFL @NFL

      BIJAN, NOT NICE.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/SZbOYsQ1rd">pic.twitter.com/SZbOYsQ1rd</a>

      Trevor Lawrence got Jacksonville out of its own territory with a 22-yard run.

      Jacksonville Jaguars @Jaguars

      Get loose, Trev!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on FOX/ESPN+/NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/CCDsLv5PQc">pic.twitter.com/CCDsLv5PQc</a>

      Calvin Ridley, who spent his first four years in the NFL with the Falcons, provided the game's first score on a 30-yard touchdown catch.

      NFL @NFL

      Calvin Ridley scores against his former team!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/s4ACGtEV7b">pic.twitter.com/s4ACGtEV7b</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Robinson again made a short gain look good when he hauled in a one-handed catch for nine yards.

      NFL @NFL

      Can't get enough Bijan.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/0UXf3eTQ0k">pic.twitter.com/0UXf3eTQ0k</a>

      Darious Williams padded the Jaguars' first-half lead when he stepped in front of a pass to Drake London and returned the interception 61 yards for a score.

      NFL @NFL

      That's a Darious Williams PICK-6! <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/iptA26RX1i">pic.twitter.com/iptA26RX1i</a>

      Andre Cisco got Jacksonville's second interception on Atlanta's next drive.

      NFL @NFL

      Back-to-back interceptions for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> defense!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/4YlMMChvS1">pic.twitter.com/4YlMMChvS1</a>

      3rd Quarter

      Robinson struck for his first big run with a 38-yard scamper.

      NFL @NFL

      LET BIJAN COOK.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> on ESPN+<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6">https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6</a> <a href="https://t.co/atOfiEOjWR">pic.twitter.com/atOfiEOjWR</a>

      Desmond Ridder got the Falcons on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass to London.

      Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons

      London TD in London!<br><br>📺 WSB TV, ESPN+, Disney+ <a href="https://t.co/JFKAia1kU6">pic.twitter.com/JFKAia1kU6</a>

    Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

    2 of 14

      MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a pass attempt during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Either the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears will get their first win of the season when they face off at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET.

    Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

    3 of 14

      MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East battle and arguably the best game of the day at 1 p.m. ET.

    Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

    4 of 14

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      Early positioning in the AFC North will be at stake when the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.

    Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

    5 of 14

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
      Dylan Buell/Getty Images

      Two AFC teams will be looking for their second win of the season when the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET.

    Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

    6 of 14

      CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts will play each other in an inter-conference matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

    7 of 14

      GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints on September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an important NFC South showdown at 1 p.m. ET.

    Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

    8 of 14

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
      Mike Carlson/Getty Images

      The Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain undefeated when they host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET.

    Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

    9 of 14

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings lines up for a play in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
      Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers square off in a matchup of winless teams at 1 p.m. ET.

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    10 of 14

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
      Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

      The Houston Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle between AFC teams at 1 p.m. ET.

    Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

    11 of 14

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
      Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

      The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest edition of their AFC West rivalry at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

    12 of 14

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)
      Mike Christy/Getty Images

      The Dallas Cowboys host the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

    13 of 14

      SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The undefeated San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

    14 of 14

      KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

