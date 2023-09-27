X

NBA

    Heat Fans Livid After Blazers Trade Damian Lillard to Bucks Despite PG's Miami Desire

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard isn't going to the Miami Heat after all.

    It was no secret that Lillard had interest in playing in Miami after he requested a trade this offseason, but the Portland Trail Blazers moved him to another Eastern Conference contender instead.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. The Trail Blazers landed Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and draft capital as part of the move.

    The development led to plenty of Heat-based reaction on social media:

    Lillard likely has a better chance to win a championship with Milwaukee than he would have in Miami anyway thanks to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat have consistently fallen just short of the title in recent years, and the seven-time All-Star is someone who could have helped push them over the top.

    Instead, he may face them in a playoff series.

