Temperature Check for NFL QB, Coach Hot Seats Entering Week 4 of 2023 Season

4 of 8

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are deeply invested in Josh McDaniels, who is just 20 games into his tenure with the team.

However, after the coach failed to last two full seasons with the Denver Broncos more than a decade ago, you have to wonder if the Raiders might become equally impatient if they fail to contend in 2023.

Las Vegas does have a win under its belt at least, but that came by a single point over a still-winless Denver team in Week 1. And it has been simply ugly since for a team that has been held to 18 or fewer points in five of its last six games.

Now the Raiders have a tough road matchup with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, and it might be increasingly difficult to keep up with L.A. and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West beyond that.

I still think the Raiders will give McDaniels the rest of this season, but without significant changes to results, he may be out after two years in Sin City.