Jets' Robert Saleh Responds to Joe Namath's Criticism of Him, Zach Wilson After Loss

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it clear Wednesday that he is not on the same page as legendary Jets quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath regarding his criticism of signal-caller Zach Wilson.

During an appearance this week on the Michael Kay Show (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini), Namath called Wilson's performance in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots "awful."

Namath expressed his belief that Wilson "quit" on a play when he went down without being touched on a sack, and went on to add: "I wouldn't keep him. I've seen enough of Zach Wilson."

Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Saleh opposed Namath's viewpoint Wednesday, saying: "We'll agree to disagree with his comments."

New York acquired future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, but when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage in their opener, Wilson had to step in.

While Wilson helped lead the Jets to a come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, he and the entire offense struggled in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and a 15-10 loss to the Pats.

The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but New York decided to move on from him as the starter after two seasons, as he went 8-14 as a starter and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his first two seasons.

In three games this season, Wilson is completing just 52.4 percent of his passing attempts for 467 yards with two touchdowns and four picks.

The Jets don't have much else in the way of quarterback options, though, as journeyman Tim Boyle was their backup in Weeks 2 and 3. On Tuesday, New York signed another unheralded vet in Trevor Siemian.

Many fans and observers have called for Wilson's ouster following his 18-of-36 for 157-yard performance on Sunday, but Saleh has stood behind him.

Per Cimini, Saleh defended Wilson's status as the starting quarterback after Sunday's game, saying: "He's who gives us the best chance to win. That's basically the cleanest answer I can give you."

The quarterback options in free agency are lacking, and there likely aren't any quality quarterbacks available on the trade market for a reasonable price.