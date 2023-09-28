5 NFL Teams That Should Already Be Eyeing Blockbuster Move for QB in 2024 NFL Draft

5 NFL Teams That Should Already Be Eyeing Blockbuster Move for QB in 2024 NFL DraftSeptember 28, 2023
Save for only a few outliers in league history, the NFL's greatest lesson is that a quarterback can make or break a franchise.
That reality leads to the beloved tradition of incessantly looking ahead to the best prospects in the next NFL draft. Right now, the heralded options in 2024 are Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (North Carolina).
Here in late September, it's already clear that several NFL teams should be ready to consider a blockbuster trade to acquire one.
Among others, Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) have attracted some hype, too. But we're primarily focused on Williams and, for now, Maye.
While the list of who should be making moves to acquire them is subjective, many factors—a team's current starter, projected record, recent draft choices, future draft-pick capital and contract situations—are considered. For example, the Tennessee Titans recently added Will Levis, and the financial factor serves as a disqualifier for both the Denver Broncos and New York Giants.
Arizona Cardinals
This could get awkward.
Kyler Murray is rehabbing from an ACL injury and expected to return at some point this season. He recently signed a $230.5 million extension—one with a $51.9 million cap number in 2024—that certainly complicates any trade discussions for the franchise.
Still, are the Arizona Cardinals truly committed to him as their long-term starter?
Williams or Maye could be worth the upheaval, and the Cardinals are better prepared than anyone to package draft picks.
Arizona has collected two first-round, one second-round and three third-round selections for the 2024 draft. There's a good chance that either the Cardinals' or Houston Texans' top choice will be a top-10 pick, too.
Sure, any trade up will be expensive, but Arizona has the draft capital and cap space to gamble if desired.
Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder might be the solution for the Atlanta Falcons, who are committed to starting him in 2023.
Three months from now, though, the franchise may be seriously considering a top rookie. Ridder has guided the Falcons to an early 2-1 record but managed just 6.3 yards per attempt in the process. What if that below-average efficiency continues yet wins also follow?
That's a real possibility, too.
Because the Falcons play 10 of their 17 regular-season games against the AFC and NFC South, a high draft position in 2024 isn't likely. They legitimately could flirt with 10 wins.
Atlanta is set to add a conditional pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars that could rise as high as the second round. Still, a trade up would require a substantial investment from the Falcons.
Ridder, 24, has always been viewed as a developmental option, so Atlanta can afford to be patient. The question is whether he shows enough this season to outweigh the immediate potential of a top prospect—and the presumed cost it would take to acquire one.
Chicago Bears
The short version is the Chicago Bears are a mess. Under the umbrella of ineffective ownership—nine winning seasons in the last 30 years—the franchise is also dealing questionable coaching, a bad offensive line and any number of negative factors.
Justin Fields is not a team-breaking problem at quarterback. He also simply might not be the solution.
Mix everything together, and Chicago might not actually need to swing a blockbuster trade. Along with their own first-round pick, the Bears hold the Carolina Panthers' top choice. Both teams are 0-3 right now.
Should neither team finish with the NFL's worst record, Chicago would clearly have the ability to trade up anyway.
Given the dysfunction of the organization, drafting a top QB won't magically end the Bears' struggles. But in a league so dependent on the performance of that position, that's always Plan A.
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins straddles the line between underappreciated and underwhelming. Teams can do a lot worse than him, but winning anything of value will require a fair bit more, too.
The main complication for the Minnesota Vikings is they added several void years to his contract. Even if he's not re-signed after the season, he still counts as $28.5 million in dead money next year.
Conversely, that means the Vikings have a rough cap situation in 2024 no matter his status—particularly with a recent $68.5 million extension for tight end T.J. Hockenson and a looming deal for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
For better or worse, Minnesota is not operating like a rebuild is on the horizon. Given that reality, it's more cost-effective to maneuver around Cousins' dead money with a young quarterback.
Minnesota's prime assets are its own first- and second-round selections in the next two drafts.
New York Jets
If Aaron Rodgers rehabs from his Achilles tear and wants to return in 2024, he's the starter. That much is obvious.
Zach Wilson is not a starting-caliber NFL quarterback. That, too, has become painfully apparent.
New York is set to hold a top-10 draft pick in 2024 that had been earmarked for the Packers. Because of Rodgers' injury, he won't meet the 65 percent snap threshold, and that selection won't convey to his former team. That's the lone "bright side" of a pretty awful situation.
It also affords more flexibility to the Jets, who are a few more disastrous Wilson starts away from pursuing a different long-term hope at the critical position.
Rodgers probably wouldn't love seeing another first-round choice used for his potential replacement, but New York is already experiencing the worst-case scenario and won't be interested in repeating it next season.