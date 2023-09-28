5 NFL Teams That Should Already Be Eyeing Blockbuster Move for QB in 2024 NFL Draft

2 of 5

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Desmond Ridder might be the solution for the Atlanta Falcons, who are committed to starting him in 2023.

Three months from now, though, the franchise may be seriously considering a top rookie. Ridder has guided the Falcons to an early 2-1 record but managed just 6.3 yards per attempt in the process. What if that below-average efficiency continues yet wins also follow?

That's a real possibility, too.

Because the Falcons play 10 of their 17 regular-season games against the AFC and NFC South, a high draft position in 2024 isn't likely. They legitimately could flirt with 10 wins.

Atlanta is set to add a conditional pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars that could rise as high as the second round. Still, a trade up would require a substantial investment from the Falcons.