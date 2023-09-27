NFL Trade Rumors: Jonathan Taylor 'Still Doesn't Want to Play' for Colts on Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is eligible to return from the physically unable to perform list after the team's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but he reportedly remains unhappy with his current situation.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Taylor "still doesn't want to play for the Colts," and the Colts "still don't want to give him a long-term contract."

During the preseason, Taylor requested a trade and was given permission to seek a trade partner, but no deal got done. The Colts then placed him on the PUP list with an ankle injury, meaning he would have to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season.

As a result of the continued tensions between Taylor and the Colts, Graziano speculated that the 2021 first-team All-Pro will get traded and won't play another game for Indy.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler disagreed, saying that he believes the Colts will keep Taylor since he doesn't anticipate any teams wanting to part with a Day 2 draft pick in a trade for him.

One team who both Graziano and Fowler mentioned as a potential landing spot for Taylor if a trade does come to fruition is the Cleveland Browns, who lost superstar running back Nick Chubb for the season with a knee injury.

Taylor, 24, was a second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020, and he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored double-digit touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons.

In 2021, Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, plus he caught 40 passes for 360 yards and two scores.

As a result, JT was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, and he finished second in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Expectations were off the chart for Taylor entering last season, but he was plagued by injuries throughout the campaign and was limited to 11 games.

In those games, Taylor rushed for a career-low 861 yards and four touchdowns, although he still managed to average a strong 4.5 yards per carry.

Taylor is in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract and can become a free agent during the offseason, but the Colts, like many NFL teams, have been hesitant to invest heavily in the running back position.

It can be argued that the Colts are even more unlikely to give Taylor big money now that they have watched Zack Moss perform at a high level this season as his replacement.

In two games, Moss has rushed for 210 yards and one touchdown on 48 carries, along with catching six passes for 42 yards and a score.