Browns Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rodney McLeod joined the Browns due to his connection with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz from their time together in Philadelphia.

McLeod is a far different situation, though, than he was in two years ago with the Eagles.

McLeod sits behind Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill on the safety depth chart and he recorded just six tackles in his first three games with the Browns.

The 33-year-old is on the roster as a veteran backup, and he could serve that purpose in a greater role with a contending team.

Cleveland is not in dire straits with its secondary situation, and it may be more inclined to keep Delpit, who will become a free agent in the offseason, to see if he will agree to a new contract.