Chop Robinson NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Penn State EDGE

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 253

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Elite get-off, quick to react to the snap and explosive off the line of scrimmage.

— Uses the stem phase of the rush well to set up his pass-rush moves, getting to square on the offensive lineman and has some shake to get offensive tackles to hesitate or stop their feet.

— Has a handful of finesse moves he can win with like a hand swipe, stick move and ghost rush.

— Can beat tackles who have a weak base when turning speed to power.

— Very bendy to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

— Gets penetration when slanting with his movement skills and physicality at the point of attack.

NEGATIVES

— Lean frame, could afford to add some size and strength to hold up against the run better and be more effective when bull-rushing.

— Hand placement is a little wide when taking on blocks against the run and when using power as a rusher.

— Turns his shoulders perpendicular to the line of scrimmage when setting the edge.

— Balance is an issue as a rusher; gets knocked off his path too easily and struggles to recover.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Maryland transfer

— Born January 2, 2003

— A 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, No. 68 overall, No. 4 EDGE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Injuries: 2023 (Undisclosed, missed 2* games), 2022 (Undisclosed, missed 1 game)

OVERALL

Demeioun "Chop" Robinson might have the best combination of get-off and bend in this draft class. He's lightning-quick off the ball and very flexible in his lower body.

He's a top-tier athlete which, combined with how well he sets up his pass-rush moves, gives him a ton of potential as an edge-rusher in the NFL.

Robinson also has sneaky strength and is physical at the point of attack. That helps him take advantage of weaker offensive tackles when turning speed to power and overcome some of his size deficiencies as a run defender when his hands and leverage are right. However, his hand placement and leverage are inconsistent.

The Penn State product also has a lot more traits than production right now, making him more of a project. He has made a handful of impactful plays via sacks and tackles for loss, but the consistency play in and play out just isn't there right now. He needs to add some size to be more stout against the run, which should coincide with more production.

Schematically, Robinson would be best as a standup outside linebacker for a team that uses a lot of odd fronts.

GRADE: 8.2 (Year 1 Starter — Late 1st Round/Early 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 16

POSITION RANK: EDGE4