NMSU QB Diego Pavia Appears to Urinate on New Mexico Logo at Practice Field on Video

New Mexico State University quarterback Diego Pavia may have taken his school's rivalry with New Mexico too far.

According to Tommy Lopez of KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a video appears to capture Pavia urinating on New Mexico's Lobo logo inside the school's indoor practice facility. He is also seen showing his middle finger to a separate logo.

"We are aware of the video and notified NMSU Athletic Administration of its existence on Monday morning," a New Mexico spokesperson said.

A New Mexico State spokesperson did not reveal any punishment for Pavia, noting "any information regarding the potential discipline of a student would be protected under federal privacy laws."

Andres Valle of KOAT 7 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reported that New Mexico is unsure when the incident occurred and stated that New Mexico State players should not have access to the Lobos' indoor practice facility.

Pavia appeared in 12 games for the Aggies last season and has played all five games for the team this year.