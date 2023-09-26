X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Aaron Rodgers 'Happy' for Jordan Love After Packers QB Wins 1st Start at Lambeau

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 26, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers look on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love orchestrated a huge comeback win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, erasing a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to lead his team to an 18-17 win.

    On Monday, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he was happy for his old teammate, especially since it was Love's first start at the fame Lambeau Field:

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I'm so happy for Jordan Love and that was a cool moment for him that he'll never forget"<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/9eywy5oEoX">pic.twitter.com/9eywy5oEoX</a>

    "When you trot out that last drive—when the game's in hand—and you're taking knees, there's not many better feelings in sports," he said. "Big congrats to J, I sent him a message after the game. Happy for him. That's a cool moment, he'll never forget that moment."

    Love has big shoes to fill as the heir apparent to Rodgers, who himself stepped into the shadow of the legendary Brett Favre. So far, so good for Love, who has led the Packers to a 2-1 record while throwing for 655 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception, though he's only completed 53.1 percent of his passes.

    But the Packers, thus far, have to feel good thus far about the decision to turn the reins over to Love. And Rodgers, sidelined with a torn Achilles, was happy to see his former backup earn a big win in his home debut.

    Aaron Rodgers 'Happy' for Jordan Love After Packers QB Wins 1st Start at Lambeau
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon