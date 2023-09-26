Aaron Rodgers 'Happy' for Jordan Love After Packers QB Wins 1st Start at Lambeau

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love orchestrated a huge comeback win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, erasing a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to lead his team to an 18-17 win.

On Monday, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he was happy for his old teammate, especially since it was Love's first start at the fame Lambeau Field:

"When you trot out that last drive—when the game's in hand—and you're taking knees, there's not many better feelings in sports," he said. "Big congrats to J, I sent him a message after the game. Happy for him. That's a cool moment, he'll never forget that moment."

Love has big shoes to fill as the heir apparent to Rodgers, who himself stepped into the shadow of the legendary Brett Favre. So far, so good for Love, who has led the Packers to a 2-1 record while throwing for 655 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception, though he's only completed 53.1 percent of his passes.