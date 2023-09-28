Connor McDavid, Cale Makar Headline NHL 24 Top 50 Player Ratings for New Video Game

Connor McDavid, Cale Makar Headline NHL 24 Top 50 Player Ratings for New Video GameSeptember 28, 2023
Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL.
At least in the eyes of EA Sports.
EA Sports released the ratings for the top 50 players in NHL 24, and the Edmonton Oilers star tops the list at a 97 overall. He is far from the only one with an impressive rating, as Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak all check in at a 95 overall in the top five.
Here is the full list of the top 50:
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, Center: 97 Overall
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, Right Defense: 95 Overall
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, Center: 95 Overall
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, Center: 95 Overall
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, Right Wing: 95 Overall
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, Left Wing: 94 Overall
- Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, Left Defense: 94 Overall
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, Right Wing: 94 Overall
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, Center: 93 Overall
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, Center: 93 Overall
- Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche, Right Wing: 93 Overall
- Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers, Left Wing: 93 Overall
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, Goalie: 93 Overall
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, Left Defense: 93 Overall
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, Center : 92 Overall
- Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, Goalie: 92 Overall
- Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, Goalie: 92 Overall
- Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, Left Wing: 92 Overall
- Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, Left Wing: 92 Overall
- Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, Right Defense: 92 Overall
- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, Center: 92 Overall
- Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, Right Wing: 92 Overall
- Adam Fox, New York Rangers, Right Defense: 92 Overall
- Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning, Center: 92 Overall
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, Center: 91 Overall
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, Left Defense, 91 Overall
- Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, Center: 91 Overall
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals, Left Wing: 91 Overall
- Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, Right Defense: 91 Overall
- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins, Left Wing: 91 Overall
- Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, Center: 91 Overall
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, Goalie: 91 Overall
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, Left Defense: 90 Overall
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, Defense: 90 Overall
- Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, Center: 90 Overall
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, Center: 90 Overall
- Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, Right Defense: 90 Overall
- Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins, Center: 90 Overall
- Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning, Center: 90 Overall
- Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, Right Wing: 90 Overall
- John Carlson, Washington Capitals, Right Defense: 90 Overall
- Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins, Goalie: 90 Overall
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, Goalie: 90 Overall
- Tim Stützle, Ottawa Senators, Center: 89 Overall
- Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, Goalie: 89 Overall
- Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes, Left Wing: 89 Overall
- Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, Right Wing: 89 Overall
- Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets, Left Wing: 89 Overall
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, Left Wing: 89 Overall
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, Right Wing: 89 Overall
McDavid being the best player is anything but a surprise.
The center is just 26 years old and already has a resume that includes three Hart Memorial trophies as the league's MVP, four Ted Lindsay Awards as the league's most outstanding player, five Art Ross trophies as the league's top point scorer, six All-Star Game selections and and one NHL Maurice Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer.
McDavid is coming off arguably the best season of his career that saw him tally 153 points on 89 assists and 64 goals while appearing in all 82 games. The point, goal and assist totals were all NHL-best marks, and he helped lead the Oilers to the second round of the postseason.
He is still missing the elusive Stanley Cup title, but he can at least point to his newfound title of the best player in EA Sports' NHL 24.