Connor McDavid, Cale Makar Headline NHL 24 Top 50 Player Ratings for New Video Game

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL.

At least in the eyes of EA Sports.

EA Sports released the ratings for the top 50 players in NHL 24, and the Edmonton Oilers star tops the list at a 97 overall. He is far from the only one with an impressive rating, as Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak all check in at a 95 overall in the top five.

Here is the full list of the top 50:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, Center: 97 Overall

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, Right Defense: 95 Overall

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, Center: 95 Overall

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, Center: 95 Overall

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, Right Wing: 95 Overall

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, Left Wing: 94 Overall

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, Left Defense: 94 Overall

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, Right Wing: 94 Overall

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, Center: 93 Overall

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, Center: 93 Overall

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche, Right Wing: 93 Overall

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers, Left Wing: 93 Overall

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, Goalie: 93 Overall

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, Left Defense: 93 Overall

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, Center : 92 Overall

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, Goalie: 92 Overall

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, Goalie: 92 Overall

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, Left Wing: 92 Overall

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, Left Wing: 92 Overall

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, Right Defense: 92 Overall

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, Center: 92 Overall

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, Right Wing: 92 Overall

Adam Fox, New York Rangers, Right Defense: 92 Overall

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning, Center: 92 Overall

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, Center: 91 Overall

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, Left Defense, 91 Overall

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, Center: 91 Overall

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals, Left Wing: 91 Overall

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, Right Defense: 91 Overall

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins, Left Wing: 91 Overall

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, Center: 91 Overall

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, Goalie: 91 Overall

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, Left Defense: 90 Overall

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, Defense: 90 Overall

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, Center: 90 Overall

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, Center: 90 Overall

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, Right Defense: 90 Overall

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins, Center: 90 Overall

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning, Center: 90 Overall

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, Right Wing: 90 Overall

John Carlson, Washington Capitals, Right Defense: 90 Overall

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins, Goalie: 90 Overall

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, Goalie: 90 Overall

Tim Stützle, Ottawa Senators, Center: 89 Overall

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, Goalie: 89 Overall

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes, Left Wing: 89 Overall

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, Right Wing: 89 Overall

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets, Left Wing: 89 Overall

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, Left Wing: 89 Overall

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, Right Wing: 89 Overall

McDavid being the best player is anything but a surprise.

The center is just 26 years old and already has a resume that includes three Hart Memorial trophies as the league's MVP, four Ted Lindsay Awards as the league's most outstanding player, five Art Ross trophies as the league's top point scorer, six All-Star Game selections and and one NHL Maurice Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer.

McDavid is coming off arguably the best season of his career that saw him tally 153 points on 89 assists and 64 goals while appearing in all 82 games. The point, goal and assist totals were all NHL-best marks, and he helped lead the Oilers to the second round of the postseason.