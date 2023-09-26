Packers' Jordan Love Expects Aaron Jones to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Lions

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has missed his team's last two games with a left hamstring injury, but teammates Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs believe he'll be back for their Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

Jones accounted for 127 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Packers' season-opening win over the Chicago Bears. AJ Dillon has since assumed RB1 duties in Jones' place.

The Packers' run game has not fared well since Jones began missing time. Dillon ran for just 55 yards on 15 carries in a 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons before following that up with an 11-carry, 33-yard outing in an 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

He's fared far better in the past, averaging 4.2 yards per carry for his career, but the return of Jones would be a huge boost to the backfield and recreate the dynamic one-two punch that has served Green Bay well.

Jones' return would come at a great time as well. The Lions and Packers look like they will be fighting for the NFC North title this year. Both teams are 2-1 right now. Meanwhile, their division rivals in the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are 0-3. The winning team Thursday will give itself a big leg up in the standings as the fight for the NFC North continues.

Having Jones back could go a long way toward a Packer win. He's averaged 1,431 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns a season over the past four years and is capable of breaking open a game at any time.