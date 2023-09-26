Lakers' Austin Reaves Talks Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dating Rumors After Chiefs Game

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Over the summer, it was rumored that Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves was dating world-renowned singer/songwriter Taylor Swift.

Reaves quickly put that rumor to sleep saying that it was "not true" and that he had "never met her, never talked to her," during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast in July.

However, what if Reaves used those rumors as an excuse to reach out to Swift?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took his shot with Swift during an episode of his New Heights podcast, saying that he got to watch her perform at Arrowhead Stadium on her Eras Tour and that it was her turn to come watch him play football at the team's home field.

Swift was in attendance for Kansas City's win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and the two were even seen leaving the stadium together.

So does Reaves wish he had taken the opportunity to capitalize on dating rumors over the summer?

"No. Not me. I'm a very simple person that likes to keep all my business on the down low," Reaves said on The Lowe Post podcast (six minute mark). "She's literally amazing, like music and what she's done for her career has been—Her fans are literally, you can say some of the best fans in the world. I don't know. Not for me. I'm happy with where I'm at."

Reaves signed a four-year, $56 million contract this summer to remain with the Lakers, and it seems he's completely focused on the upcoming season and helping the Purple and Gold claim another title.