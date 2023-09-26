Aaron Rodgers on Deion Sanders: People Want to See Colorado Fall Because of the Hype

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes people want to see Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders fall because of the tremendous buzz surrounding him and the program.

Rodgers made the remarks during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance.

Sanders' Buffaloes started 3-0 in his first season at the helm after the program went just 1-11 the year before.

The hype reached a fever pitch before the then-No. 19 Buffaloes engaged in a Pac-12 road showdown with No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, but the Ducks jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-6 win.

Naturally, the hype decreased after the Buffaloes' big loss, and it may take another hit on Saturday when the team hosts No. 5 USC.

Still, what Sanders has done at CU is still tremendous. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has tripled the team's win total from last year, and there are still eight games left.

A huge upset win over then-No. 17 TCU to start the season was no fluke as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way athlete Travis Hunter starred and showcased their tremendous talents.

CU has received widespread national attention for what it's done thus far, and it even crossed over sports into the news with a 60 Minutes feature.

So perhaps others want to see Colorado fail given how much attention the program has been getting. CU has arguably received the most attention on social media even though it's currently outside the polls right now.