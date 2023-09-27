Buying or Selling Each Super Bowl Contender's Hot Start to 2023 NFL Season

"It's a growth process. We're not a final product yet. Everybody wants us to be a final product now, but it's a growth. You want to grow every day, so we're not going to be playing our best football until we get going into the season. We still [have] things to work on, and we still [have] growth to do. If you're truly in the mindset of getting better every day—if you're truly in that mindset of getting better every day, which I know that we are on this team, you're going to continue to rise. You're going to keep getting better."