Giants Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Sterling Shepard has a lot of the indicators you look for in a trade candidate on a struggling team. He's too old to be considered a building block for the current offense at 30 years old, and he becomes a free agent after this season.

He's also not playing a major role right now. He has played just 26 offensive snaps in three weeks and only saw two in Week 3.

Head coach Brian Daboll and Co. have established a hierarchy with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell taking the majority of the snaps and Jalin Hyatt working his way up the depth chart.

That leaves Shepard as the odd man out and getting pressure from Wan'Dale Robinson, who made his debut last week. Shepard struggled to remain healthy last season and only played three games, but he had 13 catches on 24 targets for 154 yards.

This year, the Oklahoma product has been healthy but just hasn't been involved.