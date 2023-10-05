8 Overhyped Players at the Start of the 2023-24 NHL Season

8 of 8

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It's a good thing this list is alphabetical.

Because if it weren't, here's the guy who'd be leading it.

Yes, we know he's just 22 years old and only two full-time seasons into what's sure to be a long and lucrative NHL career. But go ahead and scan the league's roster of players for a guy who's been more hailed while peaking at 23 goals and 65 points.

Lest anyone forget, Zegras was the cover athlete for the NHL 23 video game and has been the stuff of legend for highlight compilers thanks to a slew of memorable goals. But when it comes to where he actually fits among the league's rank and file, he was included on neither the list of Top 50 players nor the rundown of Top 20 centers assembled by NHL Network.

Statistically, it doesn't get much better.

His minus-24 rating was third-worst among Anaheim forwards in 2022-23 and his faceoff percentage (41.4) was 166th among 195 centers who played at least 50 games. A 12.5 shooting percentage was good for just 77th in the same 195-player group, though his time on ice (18:50) was 30th with a team that's won just 53 of 164 games.

If he's at the forefront of the Ducks' youthful rise, we're still waiting.