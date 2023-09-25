Video: Cardinals' Josh Dobbs Trolls Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' Bulletin Board Comment

Michael Owens/Getty Images

First Joshua Dobbs defeated Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.

And then he trolled the pass-rusher.

Dobbs responded to the video where Parsons said he was going to throw darts at him by dodging out of the way:

To the victors go the spoils, as Dobbs led the Cardinals to a 28-16 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday. The quarterback went an efficient 17-of-21 passing for 189 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while adding 55 yards on the ground.

The Dallas defense that was so dominant in its first two games against the New York Giants and New York Jets but didn't force a turnover and allowed 222 rushing yards.