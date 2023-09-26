Ranking Most Disappointing Teams After Week 3 of 2023 NFL Season

1 of 5

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wins? No, I didn't expect many of those for the Chicago Bears. But, you guys, a little competence, please.

Chicago saw a bright future for Justin Fields—who legitimately played well to close the 2022 season—and made plenty of cost-effective moves in the offseason. The roster, on paper, had noticeably improved.

Through three weeks, however, the Bears have looked more on the level of a junior varsity-type NFL team.

They fell 38-20 to the rival Green Bay Packers in Jordan Love's first game as the full-time starter. Atrocious. They mustered 236 yards in a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gross. They watched the Kansas City Chiefs run away in a 41-10 laugher. Embarrassing.

Not convincing enough? Consider that the Denver Broncos, fresh off a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins, opened as a 2.5-point favorite against the Bears for a Week 4 game in Chicago.

Throw in the news of defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning and the mini-controversy of Fields wondering about coaching, and the Bears are an absolute mess.