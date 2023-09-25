Video: Jazz Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Classic Edition Uniform, Court

Video: Jazz Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Classic Edition Uniform, CourtSeptember 25, 2023
The Utah Jazz unveiled both their new Classic Edition uniforms and court for the 2023-24 season, which will celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary.
𝟓𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐳𝐳 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, ready for takeoff ✈️🎵

We're excited to watch Team 50 hit the floor while celebrating 50 years of Jazz basketball with the Classic Edition Uniform and Court.
Team president Jim Olson released the following statement regarding the 50th anniversary:
"From New Orleans to Salt Lake City, the Jazz legacy has been built by storied on court performances, larger-than-life personalities, and incredible fans locally and around the world who continue to cheer us on game after game, decade after decade. We are excited to immerse the community in countless celebrations of both the talented Jazzmen, coaches, and leaders who've led our organization over the past 50 years and those who are actively contributing to what will be our legacy for the next 50 years."
Those celebrations will include the Classic Edition jerseys and court, "Decade Nights" celebrations at the Delta Center that will "feature alumni appearances and themed programming that incorporates Jazz basketball history and the influence of pop culture from that decade" and a documentary and podcast series examining the Jazz's history.