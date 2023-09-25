X

    Le'Veon Bell Felt 'Betrayed' by Andy Reid, Chiefs: 'I Was Promised a Lot of Things'

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, September 25, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell said he felt "betrayed" by Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs during his one season with the team in 2020.

    "When I was getting recruited [by the Chiefs as a free agent], I was promised a lot of things," Bell said on the It Is What It Is show [26:55 mark]. "I was promised, like, 'Right now, I'm drawing up plays for you right now, as we speak.' FaceTime, showing me on the board the plays, like 'Oh yeah, we're going to do this for you.' Keep in mind, this is Andy Reid talking to me."

    But a major role never came to fruition for Bell in Kansas City. He played just nine games for the team in the 2020 season, rushing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and didn't play in either the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl.

