Waiver Wire Week 4: De'Von Achane, Tank Dell, Johnston Highlight Pickups to Know

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Achane wasn't the only rookie third-rounder to make noise this weekend. The only difference for Tank Dell is that this marks back-to-back big games for the freshman pass-catcher.



He's had at least four targets in each of his first three career targets, but it's the 17 passes thrown his way the past two weeks that have made him a must-add.



Last week, he turned heads by catching 7-of-10 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday, he upped the ante with five catches on seven targets for 145 yards and another score, this one a 68-yard strike.



"That was our first time taking a shot, and our first time hitting it," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud told reporters. "I think that just shows the connection me and him actually have. We put in a lot of extra work. It's good to see it pay off, and now it's time to go do it again."