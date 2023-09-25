Waiver Wire Week 4: De'Von Achane, Tank Dell, Johnston Highlight Pickups to KnowSeptember 25, 2023
Waiver Wire Week 4: De'Von Achane, Tank Dell, Johnston Highlight Pickups to Know
Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season essentially became one continuous display of fantasy football fireworks.
If you didn't have enough exposure to that action, it's time to hit the waiver wire to ensure you don't miss out on all the fun next time around.
While even more potential pickups could emerge during Monday's two-game slate, here is an early look at three waiver-wire targets—rostered in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—to prioritize for Week 4.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins (41 Percent Rostered)
A third-round rookie out of Texas A&M, De'Von Achane missed Week 1 with a shoulder injury and was barely a part of the Week 2 game plan (two touches, nine yards).
But Week 3 was absolutely bonkers—for Achane and virtually everyone in a Dolphins jersey.
Miami, which was playing without No. 2 pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle, missed the NFL's all-time scoring record by only two points in a 70-20 demolition of the visiting Denver Broncos. Achane had a huge hand in that score, as he racked up 203 rushing yards and two scores on 18 carries, plus another 30 receiving yards and two more scores on four catches.
"He's been doing this since he got here," Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios told reporters. "It's awesome when they come to the table and they bring so much. He doesn't even feel like a rookie out there. He looks like a vet."
Achane has tremendous breakaway burst, but he's also more physical than you might expect a 5'9" speedster to be. He is a hand-in-glove fit for this offense and could have plenty of fantasy utility even when Miami isn't putting up a 70-burger.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans (31 Percent Rostered)
Achane wasn't the only rookie third-rounder to make noise this weekend. The only difference for Tank Dell is that this marks back-to-back big games for the freshman pass-catcher.
He's had at least four targets in each of his first three career targets, but it's the 17 passes thrown his way the past two weeks that have made him a must-add.
Last week, he turned heads by catching 7-of-10 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday, he upped the ante with five catches on seven targets for 145 yards and another score, this one a 68-yard strike.
"That was our first time taking a shot, and our first time hitting it," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud told reporters. "I think that just shows the connection me and him actually have. We put in a lot of extra work. It's good to see it pay off, and now it's time to go do it again."
The Texans, who have let Stroud air it out early and often, seem (correctly) interested in tapping further into Dell's playmaking ability. He could be a fantasy lineup fixture from here on out.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (32 Percent Rostered)
As this year's No. 21 overall pick, Quentin Johnston has the most draft pedigree of any of these three rookies. He's also off to the least productive start, having so far failed to carve a significant niche in the Chargers high-powered offense.
That might be about to change in a big way with L.A. losing Mike Williams to a knee injury considered "significant" and "potentially season-ending," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Johnston and veteran Joshua Palmer might both be worth a speculative add until it becomes clear which (if either) will be more prioritized in this passing game. But if you're chasing potential anyway, you might as well target Johnston, who looks the part of a high-end pass-catcher.
The 6'4", 215-pounder has the height-weight-speed combo that should absolutely sing on the receiving end of passes thrown by the rocket-armed Justin Herbert. Johnston's big-play potential gives him a chance to make a major fantasy impact even if he doesn't get a ton of opportunities early on.