Cowboys Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

AP Photo/Sam Hodde

Cooper Rush has remained the backup for the Cowboys despite the team's decision to trade for Trey Lance. The 29-year-old Rush's familiarity with the playbook and comfort in Mike McCarthy's system has allowed him to stave off the former No. 3 overall pick.

It helps that the Cowboys have seen what he can do as a spot starter. He stepped in for five games with Dak Prescott out of the lineup last season, going 4-1 as the starter with over 1,000 yards passing, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

That would be a massive upgrade over who the New York Jets currently have starting qt quarterback right now.

That's what would make Rush an alluring trade candidate. If there's a non-Prescott quarterback on the roster who could take over as the long-term answer at quarterback when the veteran's contract is up, it's Lance.