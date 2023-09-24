X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce Catching TD Pass in Chiefs' Rout of Bears

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift seemed more than a little enchanted with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

    The pop star attended the matchup against the Chicago Bears next to Kelce's mom, as rumors continue to swirl linking the Chiefs' tight end and Swift romantically. And she certainly seemed to enjoy Kelce's third-quarter touchdown reception, when he found daylight in the end zone and was the recipient of Patrick Mahomes' third scoring throw.

    NFL @NFL

    How about that touchdown, <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorSwift13</a>? <a href="https://t.co/f58bpLeLWT">pic.twitter.com/f58bpLeLWT</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Chest bump celly 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/ebh8lVQKSI">pic.twitter.com/ebh8lVQKSI</a>

    NFL @NFL

    TRAVIS KELCE.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsKC</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/4g5GmAdot5">pic.twitter.com/4g5GmAdot5</a>

    She certainly picked the right game to attend, as the Chiefs were absolutely throttling the Bears by the time Kelce found the end zone. It's a long season—hopefully Chicago will be able to shake it off.