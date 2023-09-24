Video: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce Catching TD Pass in Chiefs' Rout of Bears

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Taylor Swift seemed more than a little enchanted with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The pop star attended the matchup against the Chicago Bears next to Kelce's mom, as rumors continue to swirl linking the Chiefs' tight end and Swift romantically. And she certainly seemed to enjoy Kelce's third-quarter touchdown reception, when he found daylight in the end zone and was the recipient of Patrick Mahomes' third scoring throw.