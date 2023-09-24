X

    Jets Fans Lament 'Excruciating' Zach Wilson in Week 3 Loss to Mac Jones, Patriots

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    How much longer will the New York Jets stick with Zach Wilson?

    That was the general sentiment after the team suffered a 15-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday, a game that saw Wilson finish just 18-of-36 for 157 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while taking three sacks.

    The New York offense was hapless, finishing with just 171 yards from scrimmage and 12 first downs, and it started with the team's quarterback.

    Unsurprisingly, the NFL community didn't hold back when discussing Wilson's performance:

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    Watching Zach Wilson is excruciating. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> cannot start Zach Wilson again. It doesn't matter who. They are going to lose the team. The players all know what the coach and GM obviously don't - the kid has no business being on an NFL field.

    Joe Namath @RealJoeNamath

    I'm starting to wonder if Zach's playing like he's being coached. He's making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position.

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    It was ok to lie to other folks and immediately say Zach Wilson is the guy this season, double down on it the next day, etc etc. But you cannot lie to yourself, and that's what the Jets are doing. Try something else.

    Steve Politi @StevePoliti

    The current world population is 7.8 billion. Surely, there is SOMEBODY ELSE that the Jets can play at quarterback other than Zach Wilson.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    The Jets need to end the Zach Wilson experiment this week. Get Nick Foles on Line 1. They are too good to let their season go to waste

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    On top of everything else he doesn't do well, Zach Wilson has terrible pocket presence.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Zach Wilson looks visibly afraid to make mistakes.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    It's malpractice for Zach Wilson to still have a starting job right now. The Jets can barely attain positive plays. How can Robert Saleh look his team in the eyes knowing guys are risking their lives &amp; health to play a sport with Wilson as their starting QB?

    Chris Mason @ByChrisMason

    We only get a finite time on this earth and somehow I've spent 5 Sundays watching Zach Wilson play quarterback.

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    Completely unacceptable and embarrassing for Jets to have Wilson as backup this year, and now continue to start him.<br><br>He's Jamarcus Russell. Pick was terrible. Feel, results worse. Malpractice to waste this team with Wilson. How he survived last year… a joke.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Imagine those season-ticket holders who invested expecting to watch Aaron Rodgers now sitting in the rain and watching Zach Wilson and this level of offensive futility. <a href="https://t.co/Xzv72v8Q8V">https://t.co/Xzv72v8Q8V</a>

    Sunday was a rough day at MetLife Stadium.

    Jets' fans booed Wilson and the offense after more than one failed drive. Announcers Jim Nance and Tony Romo discussed on the CBS broadcast whether the team should consider benching Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle. Yes, Tim Boyle now feels like a better alternative than Wilson. And the tweets selected above were far, far kinder than some of the others that appeared online regarding the third-year quarterback.

    There was a moment of brief hope in New York. Wilson led the Jets on a huge fourth-quarter touchdown drive, the defense got a stop and the Jets got the ball back with just under three minutes remaining, down 13-10, and the chance to either tie or win the game.

    And on 3rd-and-15, Wilson took a safety. Brutal.

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    Yes, <a href="https://twitter.com/man_dammn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@man_dammn</a> ✌️<br><br>📺 on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/wIAFx5CxCW">pic.twitter.com/wIAFx5CxCW</a>

    But the Jets defense got yet another stop, and Wilson got the ball back on his own 45-yard-line with a minute and 43 seconds remaining and two timeouts.

    He promptly threw three straight incompletions and a two-yard completion on 4th-and-10. Brutal, brutal, brutal.

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    Unreal. <a href="https://t.co/j9RBzTabmV">https://t.co/j9RBzTabmV</a>

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    That should be the last pass Zach Wilson throws as Jets starting QB.

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Zach Wilson is simply not an NFL quarterback. Those last four plays were pathetic. Sign some guy off a practice squad, Jets. He can't be worse than Wilson.

    Since Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles, the question has been whether the Jets would consider adding a veteran option at quarterback. Thus far, they've abstained, despite reports that players like Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have reached out.

    It's getting harder and harder to defend the Jets' bullishness on Wilson. He was outplayed by Mac Jones (15-of-29 for 201 yards, a touchdown and no X interceptions or sacks taken) on Sunday, a sentence that is never written in a complimentary way.

    And so the question that started this article continues to be the most pressing one of New York's season: How much longer will this team, armed with an excellent defense and exciting playmakers on offense, stand by as Wilson continues to drop the bucket while water surges throughout a sinking ship?

    The Jets are an overtime punt return for a touchdown in Week 1 away from being 0-3. The season started with fans in the Big Apple talking Super Bowl. Three weeks later, all optimism has been extinguished, and Wilson's play has been the primary catalyst for that despair.