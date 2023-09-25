Joe Burrow Rumors: 'Optimism' Bengals QB Will Play vs. Stafford, Rams Amid Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

There is "optimism" that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams as he continues to deal with a calf injury, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow is planning on trying to play against the Rams, barring a setback.

Burrow has been dealing with an injured calf since the first week of training camp. He missed the entire preseason and then aggravated the injury during the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While Burrow managed to play the first two games despite the injury, he's been clearly performing below his standard. The Pro Bowler has thrown for just 304 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, sitting 31st among the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks in yards per attempt (4.2).

"That's the ups and downs of the year," Burrow told reporters. "The teams that come out on top at the end of it are going to be the teams that handle that adversity the best. You can't let it snowball on you. That's what we've done in the past. And if you go back and look year to year, the teams that are still in at the end, everybody has adversity at some point in the year."

Should Burrow have to miss Monday's game, Jake Browning would likely get the start. Browning has thrown only one pass in his NFL career, with that attempt falling incomplete in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns.