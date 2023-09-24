Ryan Day Responds to OSU Critics After Win vs. Notre Dame: 'We've Had One Bad Half'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Usually even-keel, Ryan Day let the full range of emotions go following Ohio State's huge victory against No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Day, who took over the program in 2019 from Urban Meyer, appeared to be tired of criticism of himself, his players and his program following the win and made sure to stick up for his squad in a postgame interview with NBC.

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time," Day said. "We've had one bad half the last couple years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors."

Day also made sure to call out former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, who made numerous comments about Ohio State and Day prior to kickoff Saturday night.

"You look at coach Day," Holtz said. "He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Michigan twice and everybody beats him because they're more physical than Ohio State."

And Day was not going to bit his tongue after arguably one of the most thrilling wins of his tenure as head coach of the Buckeyes.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said in the interview. "What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here! We're proud to be from Ohio!"

While Day has occasionally struggled in big games since taking over the program, there's no questioning that he has done a pretty strong job of carrying the mantle from a legend like Meyer.

In five seasons, Day has gone an incredible 49-6, making the College Football Playoff three times, including a national championship appearance in 2020. However, he has gone just 1-3 in the CFP.