Bills' Taylor Rapp Fined $9,611 for Hit Raiders' Davante Adams Called 'Unnecessary'

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL has fined Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp $9,611 in response to his unnecessary roughness penalty following a hit to defenseless Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams last Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news.

The incident occurred with just over three minutes left in the Bills' 38-10 home win.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a ball deep over the middle to Adams, and three Bills defenders quickly converged on him.

One of them was Rapp, who delivered a hit to the left side of Adams' helmet.

Adams had this to say in response:

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously," Adams said Wednesday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

"But, certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

"That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Adams was evaluated for a concussion but returned to practice Wednesday. He should be good to go for the Raiders' next game on Sunday evening at home versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.