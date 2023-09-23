Rams' Stetson Bennett Has No Timeline to Return to from NFI List, Sean McVay Says

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

There is no timetable on a return for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list on Sept. 13.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay did provide an encouraging update on the ex-Georgia star's well-being.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic relayed McVay's remarks on Saturday.

Bennett won back-to-back national championships at Georgia before the Rams selected him with a fourth-round draft pick in April.

He earned the backup quarterback job behind starter Matt Stafford but didn't dress for the team's 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10 due to a right shoulder injury.

Bennett went on the NFI list three days later.

McVay declined to provide reasoning for Bennett's placement on the list.

"There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house," McVay said on Sept. 13, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Stafford, who also starred for Georgia before entering the NFL, expressed his support for Bennett as well.

"Got a lot of love for Stetson," Stafford said. "Appreciate him as a teammate, and Brett (Rypien) and I will roll with it as we go on."