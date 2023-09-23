X

    Rams' Stetson Bennett Has No Timeline to Return to from NFI List, Sean McVay Says

    Paul Kasabian
September 23, 2023

    There is no timetable on a return for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list on Sept. 13.

    However, Rams head coach Sean McVay did provide an encouraging update on the ex-Georgia star's well-being.

    Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic relayed McVay's remarks on Saturday.

    he sounds really good, and that was really cool to hear."

    Bennett won back-to-back national championships at Georgia before the Rams selected him with a fourth-round draft pick in April.

    He earned the backup quarterback job behind starter Matt Stafford but didn't dress for the team's 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10 due to a right shoulder injury.

    Bennett went on the NFI list three days later.

    McVay declined to provide reasoning for Bennett's placement on the list.

    "There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house," McVay said on Sept. 13, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

    Stafford, who also starred for Georgia before entering the NFL, expressed his support for Bennett as well.

    "Got a lot of love for Stetson," Stafford said. "Appreciate him as a teammate, and Brett (Rypien) and I will roll with it as we go on."

    For the time being, Brett Rypien has assumed the backup role behind Stafford, who will now lead the 1-1 Rams into Cincinnati for a Monday Night Football matchup versus the 0-2 Bengals.