Deon Jackson Reportedly Released by Colts; Trey Sermon to Be Zack Moss' Backup

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly releasing their Week 1 starting running back in Deon Jackson on Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts are also elevating running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad, putting him in line to potentially serve as a backup to starter Zack Moss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With star running back Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list and Moss out due to an arm injury, Jackson got the start in Week 1, but he struggled mightily.

Upon returning to action for last week's win over the Houston Texans, Moss had every running back touch for the Colts with 18 carries and four receptions.

