Fantasy Alert: Melvin Gordon to Be Activated by Ravens amid Justice Hill Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will elevate veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

On Friday, Baltimore ruled running back Justice Hill out for Sunday's contest due to a toe injury.

The Ravens were already short at the running back position since starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1.

