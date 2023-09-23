Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for SundaySeptember 23, 2023
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday
Hunches, coin flips and dart throws are among the different methods fantasy football managers can use to settle lineup debates.
Or they can dive deeper by studying player and team trends to identify a favorable matchup or the proverbial hot hand.
We're here to glean info from the stat sheet and use it to make start and sit recommendations at the three marquee positions for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Start: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (vs. Tennessee Titans)
This feels a little uncomfortable given how much Watson has struggled this season and last. His six games in 2022 were uninspiring, and his first two tilts this time around have been even worse. He is completing a dreadful 55.1 percent of his passes and has the same number of interceptions as touchdowns (two each).
So, why recommend starting him this week? Because if he's ever going to post fantasy-relevant numbers, it almost has to happen this week. He has still been an effective runner (6.1 yards per carry and a score), and Cleveland could lean on that production more with Nick Chubb lost for the season. Plus, Watson should have a chance to pick apart a Tennessee that has already allowed 563 passing yards and a 67.6 completion percentage.
Sit: Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers (vs. New Orleans Saints)
Love has tallied the fourth-most fantasy points overall and second-most among quarterbacks so far, per FantasyPros. And yet, this hardly looks like a formula for consistent success. If he keeps throwing three touchdown passes and zero picks every week, then sure, but those aren't exactly the marks you'd expect someone averaging fewer than 200 passing yards with a 55.8 completion percentage to keep hitting.
This could certainly be the week in which it all comes crashing down. The Saints have surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position by limiting plays (160 passing yards per game with a single touchdown) and making some of their own (three interceptions).
Start: Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints (at Green Bay Packers)
A third-round rookie out of TCU, Miller hasn't debuted yet, as he missed the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. So, starting him requires a leap of faith.
Still, there are multiple reasons to make that jump. First, the opportunity looks great with Jamaal Williams out and Alvin Kamara suspended. Second, Miller is a talented back who popped this preseason and piled up the production for the Horned Frogs last season (1,515 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns). Finally, the matchup doesn't get much better, as Green Bay has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.
Sit: Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
Between Pierce's talent and workload (30 touches in two games), he is someone you want to trust. But this offensive line has been wrecked by injuries, and opponents seem relatively content with trying to force rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to beat them. That's why Pierce is awaiting his first touchdown and averaging a disastrous 2.7 yards per touch.
He'll put it together at some point, but we wouldn't wager on that happening this weekend. Not against a stingy Jaguars defense allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Start: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Orioles (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
The Week 2 return of safety-blanket tight end Mark Andrews always figured to work against Flowers, and it did. After seeing 10 targets in the opener, the rookie first-rounder saw half as many in Week 2. Still, he maximized his chances by catching four of those passes for 62 receiving yards, and he carried the ball for the second straight week, highlighting Baltimore's intention to utilize his playmaking.
The Ravens need to keep doing that, as they'll be without Odell Beckham Jr., J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. Flowers should stay plenty involved in this offense and could have a big day against a young Colts secondary that has yielded the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Sit: DeVante Parker, WR, New England Patriots (at New York Jets)
You could apply a "sit" recommendation to all of the Patriots' receivers this week, but we'll give Parker top billing since he looked their WR1 in his Week 2 debut. He paced the team in receiving yards (57), tied for the lead in catches (six) and was second in targets (eight).
That indicates good days could be on the horizon, although there are enough pass-catchers to make it tricky to tell which (if any) will go off any given week. They could all be in for quiet outings against the Jets, who allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position last season.