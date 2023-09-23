Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

This feels a little uncomfortable given how much Watson has struggled this season and last. His six games in 2022 were uninspiring, and his first two tilts this time around have been even worse. He is completing a dreadful 55.1 percent of his passes and has the same number of interceptions as touchdowns (two each).

So, why recommend starting him this week? Because if he's ever going to post fantasy-relevant numbers, it almost has to happen this week. He has still been an effective runner (6.1 yards per carry and a score), and Cleveland could lean on that production more with Nick Chubb lost for the season. Plus, Watson should have a chance to pick apart a Tennessee that has already allowed 563 passing yards and a 67.6 completion percentage.

