Bills' Stefon Diggs Calls out Bart Scott for Joking About Trevon's Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs joined the chorus of people who didn't appreciate ESPN analyst and ex-NFL linebacker Bart Scott's joke in reference to his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, in the wake of his season-ending ACL injury.

On Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Scott said the following during a discussion of Diggs' injury on a panel alongside Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark.

"This is a major blow for Dallas, and like Stephen A. always says, just wait, something bad always happens," Scott said.

Both Clark and Smith put an end to that conversation thread.

"I wouldn't do that right now in all seriousness," Smith said. "This is a season-ending knee injury so I'm certainly not going to joke about that."

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons jumped to the defense of his teammate.

Diggs suffered the non-contact injury in the middle of a Thursday practice during a one-on-one period, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

It's a massive blow to a defense that has shined with Diggs aboard. The former Alabama star has made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in his three full seasons, and he picked off an NFL-high 11 passes in 2021. Only 13 players have had more interceptions in a single season in league history.

Diggs has since sent an encouraging message to his followers on social media, telling them that he will be "back and better!"