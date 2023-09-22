Gisele Bündchen on Divorce from Tom Brady: I Was Surviving and 'Now I'm Living'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is in a "different place" in her life since her divorce from former three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady, she told CBS News Sunday Morning's Lee Cowan (h/t PEOPLE).

"I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different," Bündchen said.

Bündchen and Brady announced their separation in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Bündchen has returned to modeling for Victoria's Secret and has worked on multiple campaigns with Louis Vuitton.

"I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," Bündchen said about the divorce. "But I think you have to accept—you know— sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."

"He's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children."

Bündchen and Brady have two children together.

PEOPLE's Natasha Dye, Charlotte Triggs and Linda Marx reported in September 2022 that Bündchen had been "frustrated" with Brady's decision to renounce his initial retirement from the NFL.

Brady first announced his retirement on February 1, 2022. It took him just 40 days to change his mind. He ended up signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to return for his 22nd NFL season.

When explaining his hesitation over his first retirement on Capital One's The Match in June 2022 (h/t Sports Illustrated), Rodgers said his family had been a central reason he had considered stepping away from the game.

Brady said then that at a young age, "if you were to ask me, 'Are you going to play football next year?' I would say there's a 100% chance I'm playing."

"And I think as I've gotten older, that's changed because I have other responsibilities," Brady continued. "So the responsibilities are many people taking care of me and things that I have off the field that are really important to me like my family, my kids, my wife's done an amazing job of that. That's a big commitment from her, so it's harder when you get older."

Brady declared his final retirement in February. By then, he and Bündchen had already finalized their divorce.