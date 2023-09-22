Fantasy Alert: Cam Akers Likely Won't Play for Vikings vs. Chargers After Rams Trade

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers, who joined the team via trade from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, more than likely won't make his debut this Sunday against the L.A. Chargers.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that news Friday and added the team is looking to get him ready for a Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 1.

