NFL Players Who Randomly Scored a Ton of Touchdowns in the Last 10 Seasons

1 of 7

Jason Miller/Getty Images

During the prime of his career, Houston Texans edge-rusher J.J. Watt moonlighted as a familiar face in the end zone.

Sure, he nabbed an incredible 80-yard pick-six. Yes, he returned a fumble for a 45-yard touchdown, too. But the menacing defender also occasionally played goal-line snaps and ended up catching three passes—all touchdowns—to collect five scores in 2014.

Five, obviously, is not a huge number. Given his actual role, though, that's a pretty ridiculous feat.

Prior to 2014, he'd only scored on a pick-six in a playoff game. Watt never caught another touchdown and had just one defensive touchdown for the last eight seasons of his career.