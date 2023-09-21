Cowboys Rumors: Plans for DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis After Diggs Injury Revealed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during Thursday's practice, an injury that will end his season and deal the team a major blow to its Super Bowl hopes.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the "plan" at cornerback is to move DaRon Bland outside opposite of Stephon Gilmore, have Jourdan Lewis handle the nickel role and rely on Noah Igbinoghene for depth.

