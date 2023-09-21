X

    Cowboys Rumors: Plans for DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis After Diggs Injury Revealed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during Thursday's practice, an injury that will end his season and deal the team a major blow to its Super Bowl hopes.

    According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the "plan" at cornerback is to move DaRon Bland outside opposite of Stephon Gilmore, have Jourdan Lewis handle the nickel role and rely on Noah Igbinoghene for depth.

