Video: Justin Fields, Bears OC Luke Getsy Hug at Practice After QB's Comments

Video: Justin Fields, Bears OC Luke Getsy Hug at Practice After QB's CommentsSeptember 21, 2023
Justin Fields and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were seen hugging at Thursday's practice, a day after the quarterback told reporters his play had become "robotic" and suggested that focusing on coaching points rather than playing freely was a contributing factor.
"At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes," Fields said Wednesday regarding the coaches when asked about his struggles. "I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more."
He later clarified that he wasn't blaming the coaches for his struggles.
