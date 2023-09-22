6 NFL Players Who Look Like Free-Agency Steals Entering Week 3 of 2023 Season

0 of 6

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

No matter how much effort NFL teams put into scouring the free-agent market, several gems slip through the cracks.

This happens for any number of reasons. Sometimes, a veteran has a late-career resurgence or a young player capitalizes on his first big break. In other cases, a quieter market than expected for an established player ends up working out tremendously for a lucky franchise.

Through two weeks of the 2023 season, these potential steals out of free agency have started to emerge.

Sure, there's no guarantee it continues. The first one in particular may still be worrisome, but we're balancing a player's performance against his contract so far. And in that case, Baker Mayfield is an undisputed option.