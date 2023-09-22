6 NFL Players Who Look Like Free-Agency Steals Entering Week 3 of 2023 SeasonSeptember 22, 2023
6 NFL Players Who Look Like Free-Agency Steals Entering Week 3 of 2023 Season
No matter how much effort NFL teams put into scouring the free-agent market, several gems slip through the cracks.
This happens for any number of reasons. Sometimes, a veteran has a late-career resurgence or a young player capitalizes on his first big break. In other cases, a quieter market than expected for an established player ends up working out tremendously for a lucky franchise.
Through two weeks of the 2023 season, these potential steals out of free agency have started to emerge.
Sure, there's no guarantee it continues. The first one in particular may still be worrisome, but we're balancing a player's performance against his contract so far. And in that case, Baker Mayfield is an undisputed option.
Each player highlighted signed a contract worth no more than $4 million annually. Undrafted free agents are not included.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I might owe Baker Mayfield an apology.
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract, it seemed (to me) like an unnecessary, conservative move. Why not find out what 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask can do? We've watched any number of inexpensive veterans not work out.
Tampa may have spent a shrewd $4 million on Mayfield to compete in a mediocre NFC South, though.
Mayfield, most importantly, has looked comfortable in this offense. He's completed 47 of 68 passes for 490 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a single sack taken.
Look, I'm not crowning the 2-0 Bucs as a Super Bowl threat after beating the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. I'm not saying Mayfield is suddenly an All-Pro candidate, either.
But if Tampa stays in the division hunt, doing so with a cast-off veteran QB is absolutely a steal.
Chris Hubbard, RT, Tennessee Titans
On a rebuilt offensive line, Chris Hubbard has been an early positive for the Tennessee Titans.
The right tackle made a quick ascent on the depth chart in the preseason, rising from an unsigned free agent in July to taking a first-string role within a week. Hubbard locked down the position and hasn't missed a snap through two weeks of the regular season.
So far, he's neither given up a sack nor committed a penalty. Pro Football Focus has a 74.2 grade—which is very much a starting-caliber player—on the 10th-year veteran.
Given that Hubbard logged only 78 snaps with the Cleveland Browns over the last two seasons, his rise is spectacular.
Hubbard's potential value on a $1.09 million deal is immense.
Andrew Billings, DT, Chicago Bears
Amid the Chicago Bears' horrendous start to the season—on and off the field—Andrew Billings has provided a bright spot.
The most impactful moments from an interior defensive linemen are often unseen in the box score. That's certainly the case for Billings, who's consistently disrupted the line of scrimmage and set up teammates to finish plays in his first two games with Chicago.
Yes, he notched six pressures in only 13 pass-rushing snaps against the Bucs in Week 2, per PFF.
You might not have realized it, however, because the most popular stats for D-linemen are tackles and sacks. His numbers in those categories, respectively—four and zero—otherwise look minimal.
But the reality is the 28-year-old Billings has been a $2.69 million godsend for Chicago's defensive front.
Robert Spillane, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
Sandwiched between two players the Las Vegas Raiders failed to re-sign is one of their best offseason additions.
Robert Spillane spent the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and held a valuable complementary role. He played at least 346 snaps in three straight years, maxing out at 588 last season.
Las Vegas has plugged Spillane into an every-down spot, and he's taken advantage of the opportunity.
After posting seven tackles with one takedown for loss in the opener at the Denver Broncos, he notched 14 stops with another TFL opposite the Buffalo Bills. He added two pressures against the Bills, too.
Spillane hasn't been perfect—he might miss a tackle or two, and he's not immune to a letdown in coverage. Still, the linebacker hasn't missed a snap and is a core contributor at a modest $3.5 million rate.
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Baltimore Ravens
Las Vegas had an enormous need at cornerback this offseason, and Rock Ya-Sin's departure only stung the Raiders more.
Their loss is the Baltimore Ravens' gain.
Although he's played a relatively limited role, Ya-Sin has ceded a single 13-yard catch in 33 snaps. Most impressively, he mostly lined up against Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase in Week 2, yielded that one reception and ripped away a could-be touchdown grab.
Marlon Humphrey's eventual return from a foot injury complicates the cornerback rotation; Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington and Ronald Darby have played most often to date.
But if Ya-Sin stacks a few similar performances, the $4 million man undoubtedly will secure a larger role.
Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys
The first kick of Brandon Aubrey's career definitely sparked some unfortunate feelings around the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, the ever-reliable Brett Maher lost his accuracy overnight and misfired on six of his last seven extra-point attempts.
Aubrey proceeded to miss his first PAT in 2023, too.
Since then, though, the rookie has steeled his nerves and buried all 12 kicks. That includes a Week 2 showing with a handful of field goals, featuring a 55-yarder during the 30-10 win over the New York Jets.
What truly makes Aubrey a steal, though, is his atypical path. He's a former standout college soccer player who recently played two years with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.
Aubrey is set to earn $750,000 this season, and there's a good chance he'll provide a few winning kicks for Dallas.