Bryce Young Set to Miss Seahawks Game with Injury; Andy Dalton to Be Panthers' QB1

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's 20-17 loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Young missed Thursday's practice and Darin Gantt of the team's official website noted Andy Dalton worked with the starting offense.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday he wasn't sure which play caused Young's injured ankle:

If Young is unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup, Jake Luton would likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Dalton's backup.

It hasn't been the easiest start for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Panthers are 0-2 and Young has played uneven football, throwing for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while taking six sacks and completing just 59.2 percent of his passes.

The Panthers offense, in turn, has looked stale to start the season, ranking last in the NFL in passing yards (133 YPG) and tied for 30th in scoring (13.5 PPG).

But Reich believes the team is about to turn a corner.

"I've seen this before. It's not that far away. It looks bad, but I don't believe it's that far away," he told reporters Monday. "We make a couple plays here and there, and the next thing you know, you've got 28, 30 points. I know we have the players and the coaches to do it. I have zero doubt about that. It's just we have to execute better on offense."

Reich was also quick to point out that the offense's issues to this point don't fall squarely on Young's shoulders.

"Our struggle on offense, it's not one person," he said. "I know how hard it is to play that position. I've been around it a long time and I know how dependent it is on everything."