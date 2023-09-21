Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Defends Nick Chubb Hit, Calls Injury 'Very Unfortunate'September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled Nick Chubb low on the play that injured the Cleveland Browns star running back's knee and ended his season.
On Thursday, Fitzpatrick defended his decision amid criticisms that he should have attempted to tackle Chubb higher on his body:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
