    Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Defends Nick Chubb Hit, Calls Injury 'Very Unfortunate'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2023

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is helped to a cart after being injured on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled Nick Chubb low on the play that injured the Cleveland Browns star running back's knee and ended his season.

    On Thursday, Fitzpatrick defended his decision amid criticisms that he should have attempted to tackle Chubb higher on his body:

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick defends hit on Nick Chubb: <a href="https://t.co/GzvN9lK87x">pic.twitter.com/GzvN9lK87x</a>

