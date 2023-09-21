Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football StarsSeptember 21, 2023
There never comes a point at which fantasy football lineup decisions get easy.
So, if you've been waiting for that portion of the 2023 NFL season to arrive, well...then, congrats on playing fantasy football for the first time. Hopefully, you're having enjoying yourself.
There are always seemingly impossible choices to make, so we're here to help the process with a couple start and sit recommendations for Week 3.
Start: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
It's possible you think of Kirk Cousins as a relatively safe (i.e., boring) option as a fantasy starter. Don't let that mindset fool you into thinking he's incapable of being spectacular, though.
He is second in the league in passing yards (708) and tied for the top spot in touchdown passes (six). He might be capable of more, too.
He is still building chemistry with rookie wideout Jordan Addison, who might emerge as this club's No. 2 option behind Justin Jefferson. Cousins may still be building his familiarity with T.J. Hockenson, too, as the tight end only arrived in Minnesota at last year's trade deadline. So, internally there are chances for Cousins to actually improve.
And externally, things look even more favorable for the Vikings' signal-caller. He had started with a few tricky (on paper, at least) matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, but now he'll lock horns with a Chargers defense that has allowed a league-worst 666 yards so far.
Sit: Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers (vs. New Orleans Saints)
If you've started Jordan Love so far, you've clearly been thrilled with the results. Only Cousins has more fantasy points than Love at the quarterback position, per FantasyPros.
Clearly, we think Cousins can keep this up, so why doesn't Love get the same benefit of the doubt? A couple different things factor into our non-belief.
First off, Love's fantasy numbers have been largely propped up by an unsustainable amount of touchdown throws. He's had six already, an incredible amount considering he has completed only 29 throws. Take scoring out of the equation, and his numbers get pretty underwhelming in a hurry: 29-of-52 passing (55.8 percent) for 396 yards.
So, he is overdue for regression, and this stingy Saints defense could remind him of that. New Orleans has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo, while giving up just 320 passing yards and a single touchdown against three interceptions.
Start: Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Houston Texans)
Like most of the Jaguars, Travis Etienne had a rough Week 2. His 14 touches yielded just 42 scrimmage yards, and he never sniffed the end zone.
Well, a quick tussle with the Texans could be just what he needs to get back on track.
Houston has been abysmal against the run. The Texans have allowed 236 rushing yards in two games and a whopping six rushing scores. That means one of out roughly every 10 carries against them has reached the end zone.
Etienne, who popped up for 104 scrimmage yards and a score in the opener, knows firsthand how generous this Houston defense can be. He had 254 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in two games against the Texans last season.
Sit: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
James Conner has a theoretically high floor just based off of his sizable role in a Cardinals offense that is nearly entirely devoid of playmakers. His 37 carries are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. With volume like that, he can put up big numbers against a lot of defenses, even if he isn't always super efficient.
But the Cowboys aren't a lot of defenses. They just might be the NFL's best.
They have been super stingy against the run, despite facing some talented running backs. In Week 1, they held Saquon Barkley to 63 scrimmage yards on 15 touches. In Week 2, they limited a Jets team with Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter in the backfield to 64 yards on 16 carries. Those three backs managed an anemic 24 yards on 10 attempts.
It looks as if this Dallas defense is the kind you should sit all but the very best running backs against. Conner falls short of that threshold.