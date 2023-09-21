Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

1 of 4

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It's possible you think of Kirk Cousins as a relatively safe (i.e., boring) option as a fantasy starter. Don't let that mindset fool you into thinking he's incapable of being spectacular, though.



He is second in the league in passing yards (708) and tied for the top spot in touchdown passes (six). He might be capable of more, too.



He is still building chemistry with rookie wideout Jordan Addison, who might emerge as this club's No. 2 option behind Justin Jefferson. Cousins may still be building his familiarity with T.J. Hockenson, too, as the tight end only arrived in Minnesota at last year's trade deadline. So, internally there are chances for Cousins to actually improve.

