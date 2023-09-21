Deion Sanders Will Be Targeted for NFL HC Job by Execs: 'Successful at Everything'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders could receive interest in the next NFL head coach hiring cycle, per the opinions of "high-ranking team decision-makers."

Jeff Howe of The Athletic conducted an informal poll on the matter and relayed the findings.

"The Athletic polled 10 high-ranking team decision-makers to gauge the league's opinion on Sanders, and seven of them predicted Sanders would receive interview requests for the offseason head-coaching hiring cycle," Howe wrote. "The other three didn't rule it out but believed it was too early to make a prediction."

Those decision-makers raved about Sanders, with one general manager stating the following.

"He has been successful at everything he's done," the GM said, "on and off the field."

It's easy to see why Sanders would merit such consideration even though his tenure with Colorado is three games old.

Sanders has remade the entire roster largely through the transfer portal, and the results have led to great success thus far. The Buffaloes won just one game last year but now sit 3-0 with a No. 19 ranking in the Associated Press poll.

Sanders also went 27-6 in three years as Jackson State's head coach prior to the Colorado move, leading the Tigers to a pair of SWAC titles.

Sanders has said multiple times that he does not want to make the jump to the pros, and he reiterated that during a sitdown interview with Taylor Rooks that aired Wednesday.

"I know you've said you're never going to coach in the NFL so I'm not going to ask you that," Rooks said.

"No, I'm not," Sanders replied.

That won't stop any hype. It's abundantly clear that NFL executives think quite highly of him.

"I'd definitely want to bring him in to hear what he has to say," an executive told Howe. "He's a smart guy and a good coach who has had a lot of early success. You'd want to pick his brain to see if it could translate. He knows how to motivate his players. He's crushed the transfer portal, and maybe that would carry over into team building through free agency."

It also helps that Sanders has been there before. He's one of the best defensive backs and returners in the history of the game and rightfully earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sanders also excelled in baseball and played in MLB for a decade.

The noise on Sanders and a potential NFL gig will only get louder if Colorado continues its run. The Buffaloes are headed to No. 10 Oregon on Saturday before heading back to Boulder for a matchup with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC. If Colorado wins both games, then the positives vibes surrounding the program would reach a fever pitch. Even a win in one of those games would be impressive.