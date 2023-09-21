WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Set for Australia; Ripley Calls It 'a Dream Come True'

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

WWE is bringing the Elimination Chamber to Australia.

It was officially announced on Thursday that WWE's stadium show in the country will be the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event on Feb. 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who is from Adelaide, South Australia, spoke at the press conference announcing the show about getting the chance to perform in her home country.

"I'm beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a Premium Live Event to Perth is a dream come true," she said. "Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home."

There were reports earlier this week that WWE would be returning to the land down under for the first time since 2018 for a major event.

Optus Stadium is a 60,000-seat venue that primarily hosts Australian Football League, cricket and rugby matches. Taylor Swift, U2 and Guns N' Roses are among the marquee musical acts who have performed at the arena.

WWE's most recent event in Australia was Super Show-Down in October 2018. Triple H defeated the Undertaker in a no disqualification match in the main event.

The 2024 Elimination Chamber is currently scheduled to be the final premium live event before WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7. It will take place four weeks after the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.