NFLN: Giants' Saquon Barkley 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Seahawks Despite Ankle Injury

NFLN: Giants' Saquon Barkley 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Seahawks Despite Ankle InjurySeptember 24, 2023
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly "has a chance" to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 despite a high-ankle sprain.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Barkley could be back on the field as soon as next week.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The Insiders on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: Expect <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> RB Jaylen Warren to get a bigger role; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> RB Jahmyr Gibbs will receive the bulk of the carries; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> RB Saquon Barkley (high-ankle sprain) has a chance to play next week. <a href="https://t.co/eyDrMvFvnY">pic.twitter.com/eyDrMvFvnY</a>
Barkley suffered an ankle sprain on a run up the middle in the closing minutes of the Giants' 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 17.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the next day that Barkley was expected to miss three weeks with an "ordinary" ankle sprain.
It was later revealed Barkley's injury was a high-ankle sprain. The Giants later ruled him out for their Sept. 21 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Barkley has overcome numerous injuries during his career, including a torn ACL that cost him nearly all of the 2020 campaign. The former Penn State star also missed three games during the 2019 season with a right ankle sprain and four games in 2021 with a left ankle sprain.
Barkley enjoyed a healthy 2022 campaign and responded with 1,650 total yards and 10 scores en route to helping lead the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason win since 2011.
He excelled in the Cardinals game before exiting, racking up 92 total yards and two touchdowns as the Giants engineered a 21-point comeback.
Unfortunately, Barkley is on the shelf once again, leading the Giants into relying on his backups, including Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray. Breida, who took over for Barkley in the Cardinals game and is listed as RB2 on the depth chart, figures to be the lead back. Dual-threat quarterback Daniel Jones could also be utliized more in the run game in Barkley's absence.