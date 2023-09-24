NFLN: Giants' Saquon Barkley 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Seahawks Despite Ankle Injury

Norm Hall/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly "has a chance" to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 despite a high-ankle sprain.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Barkley could be back on the field as soon as next week.

Barkley suffered an ankle sprain on a run up the middle in the closing minutes of the Giants' 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 17.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the next day that Barkley was expected to miss three weeks with an "ordinary" ankle sprain.

It was later revealed Barkley's injury was a high-ankle sprain. The Giants later ruled him out for their Sept. 21 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Barkley has overcome numerous injuries during his career, including a torn ACL that cost him nearly all of the 2020 campaign. The former Penn State star also missed three games during the 2019 season with a right ankle sprain and four games in 2021 with a left ankle sprain.

Barkley enjoyed a healthy 2022 campaign and responded with 1,650 total yards and 10 scores en route to helping lead the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason win since 2011.

He excelled in the Cardinals game before exiting, racking up 92 total yards and two touchdowns as the Giants engineered a 21-point comeback.