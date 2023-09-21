Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Praises Patriots' Christian Gonzalez for 'Technique and Speed'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had high praise for New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez after Miami's 24-17 win on Sunday.

"I was able to go against the rookie, he's real good," Hill said on his It Needed To Be Said podcast on Wednesday (h/t Evan Lazar of Patriots.com). "Very lengthy corner, had some real good technique and speed about him. They got some real good pieces over there in New England, man. So shoutout to New England."

Gonzalez, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft (No. 17 overall), had a strong performance against Miami's high-octane passing attack:

He's already been thrown into the NFL's wideout cauldron, facing Philadelphia's A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 1 and Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2. He'll have no shortage of challenging matchups in the AFC East, with players like Hill, Waddle, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and New York's Garrett Wilson six times per season.