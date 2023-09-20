Chargers' Austin Ekeler Updates Ankle Injury, Hopes to Return 'Sooner Than Later'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is hoping to make his return quickly from an ankle injury that kept him out of action in Week 2.

He told Yahoo Sports that he was hopeful he'd be back "sooner than later."

"I've dealt with ankles in the past. You've just got to get it to a point where you feel good, where it's taped up and you can actually feel like, 'OK, if I get tackled, it's not going to be reaggravated and set me back to where I was before where I could barely walk on it. It's nothing that's gonna be like, 'Ah, like, he's out for, you know, several months" type of thing. It's a day-to-day, week-to-week situation. I like the progress that I've made so far."

