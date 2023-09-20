Brewers' J.C. Mejía Suspended 162 Games for Positive PED Test

Caitlin O'Hara/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has been suspended 162 games after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance stanozolol.

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, this is the second time Mejía has been suspended for using stanozolol. MLB suspended Mejía 80 games after the first instance in May 2022.

Per the Associated Press, Stanozolol is a "synthetic steroid derived from testosterone."

"The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game," the team said in a statement.