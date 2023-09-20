X

    Brewers' J.C. Mejía Suspended 162 Games for Positive PED Test

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 20, 2023

    Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has been suspended 162 games after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance stanozolol.

    Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, this is the second time Mejía has been suspended for using stanozolol. MLB suspended Mejía 80 games after the first instance in May 2022.

    Per the Associated Press, Stanozolol is a "synthetic steroid derived from testosterone."

    "The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game," the team said in a statement.

    Mejía, who is currently on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, posted a 5.56 ERA in nine relief appearances for Milwaukee this season.