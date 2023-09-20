Lamar Jackson: Anthony Richardson's Remarks on Him, Cam Newton 'Made Me Feel Old'

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson told reporters back in March at the NFL Scouting Combine that he started calling himself "Cam Jackson" in the 11th grade because he was "just trying to make big plays, just like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson."

On Wednesday, Jackson joked with reporters that those comments "made me feel old."

"I'm like 26," he added. "Like comparing me, himself and Cam, it was like, 'Dang. Comparing yourself to me? I'm still young.' But I appreciate stuff like that. And I did see him a couple of times in college and he played phenomenal. And his first two [NFL] games he has too."

