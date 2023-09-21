Biggest Problem NFL's Struggling Teams Must Fix in Week 3 to Turn Season Around

5 of 7

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

No team has thrown more passes than the New England Patriots through two weeks. They can win with Mac Jones at quarterback, but that's not how they are going to do it.

The 25-year-old has 96 pass attempts through the first two weeks of the season. While he's played reasonably well given the circumstances, the optimal situation for the Pats involves more balance in which Rhamondre Stevenson and the running game takes some pressure off of the signal-caller.

Unfortunately, the game script hasn't really allowed for that. The Patriots have yet to take an offensive snap with a lead. Eight of their offensive plays have come in a tied game and 141 have come while trailing.

We still haven't seen this offense play with a lead. That's with a defense that limited the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles to 24 and 25 points, respectively. Those are two of the most dynamic offenses in the league.

Edge-rusher Matt Judon summed up the issue in his post-game press conference after the loss to Miami:

"We just have to play how we play in the second half from the first play [of the game]. We have to get the crowd involved from the get-go. When we come out there on the field, we have to come out with some energy. We have to have some juice. We can't wait until we're down 17, we can't wait until we are down 13 to try to make a comeback—it's too hard in this league."